Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Plans $0.57 Quarterly Dividend

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Cohen & Steers has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Cohen & Steers has a payout ratio of 66.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Cohen & Steers Price Performance

CNS opened at $55.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.20 and a 200-day moving average of $65.79. Cohen & Steers has a fifty-two week low of $52.34 and a fifty-two week high of $78.87.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $126.08 million for the quarter. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 53.46%. Cohen & Steers’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 14.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 17.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 788 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 47.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Cohen & Steers from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

Featured Articles

