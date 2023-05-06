Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Piper Sandler

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

COIN has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen downgraded Coinbase Global from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.81.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Trading Up 18.3 %

Shares of COIN stock opened at $58.24 on Friday. Coinbase Global has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $116.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.57.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.37 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 38.36% and a negative net margin of 81.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 4,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.95 per share, for a total transaction of $361,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,234,148.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 4,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.95 per share, for a total transaction of $361,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,234,148.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 8,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total value of $509,197.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,794.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,630 shares of company stock worth $10,363,557 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Coinbase Global by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Coinbase Global by 144.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.