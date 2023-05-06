Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Holdings Raised by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,836 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive comprises about 1.3% of Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $25,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $1,399,117.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,615 shares in the company, valued at $699,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $1,399,117.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,615 shares in the company, valued at $699,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,359,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,512,607. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. The firm has a market cap of $66.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.54. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

