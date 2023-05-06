Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV cut its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Trust Co increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 423.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 23,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $321,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CL opened at $80.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Insider Activity

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $1,399,117.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $1,399,117.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,536.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

