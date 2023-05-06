Colt CZ Group (OTC:CZGZF) Trading 10.2% Higher

Colt CZ Group SE (OTC:CZGZF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 10.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$27.00 and last traded at C$27.00. 580 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.50.

Colt CZ Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.33.

About Colt CZ Group

(Get Rating)

Colt CZ Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, purchase, and sale of firearms, ammunition products, and tactical accessories in the Czech Republic, the United States, rest of Europe, Africa, Asia, and internationally. Its firearms include pistols, revolvers, rifles, submachine guns, grenade launchers, machine guns, sniper rifles, shotguns, and centrefire rifles; and components for firearms comprising sights, optical mounting solutions, triggers, stocks, grips, and spare parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Colt CZ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colt CZ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.