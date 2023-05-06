Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Barrington Research

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barrington Research from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Up 10.3 %

Shares of CVGI stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.02. Commercial Vehicle Group has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $10.15.

Insider Activity

Commercial Vehicle Group ( NASDAQ:CVGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $234.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.51 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a positive return on equity of 15.30% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Chung Kin Cheung acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $35,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,880.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Commercial Vehicle Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Forager Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 2,627,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,868,000 after buying an additional 410,013 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,307,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,887,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after buying an additional 243,624 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 167.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 264,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 165,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 994.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 180,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 164,147 shares in the last quarter. 53.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

Featured Stories

