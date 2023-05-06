Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (EPA:SGO) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (EPA:SGO – Get Rating) was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €50.69 ($55.70) and last traded at €50.80 ($55.82). Approximately 1,026,828 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 2,290,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €51.43 ($56.52).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($76.92) price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €52.50 and its 200 day moving average price is €49.28.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe – Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.

