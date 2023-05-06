Comparing Netcapital (OTCMKTS:NCPL) and SOS (NYSE:SOS)

SOS (NYSE:SOS – Get Rating) and Netcapital (OTCMKTS:NCPL – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SOS and Netcapital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOS $357.82 million 0.11 -$49.25 million N/A N/A Netcapital $5.48 million 1.60 $3.50 million $0.52 2.77

Netcapital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SOS.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOS 0 0 0 0 N/A Netcapital 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SOS and Netcapital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.9% of SOS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.2% of Netcapital shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of SOS shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Netcapital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SOS and Netcapital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOS N/A N/A N/A Netcapital 33.83% 8.71% 7.41%

Summary

Netcapital beats SOS on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SOS

SOS Ltd. is a holding company, which provides marketing data, technology and solutions to the emergency rescue services in China. It focuses on the research and development of big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things, block chain and artificial intelligence. The firm created a SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service (SaaS) platform with three major product categories, including basic cloud (medical rescue card, car rescue card, financial rescue card, mutual assistance rescue card), cooperative cloud (information rescue center, intelligent big data, intelligent software and hardware), and information cloud. The company was founded by Zheng Yu Wang and Andrew Mason in 2001 and is headquartered in Qingdao, China.

About Netcapital

Netcapital, Inc. is a fintech company which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The firm’s platform allows private companies to raise capital online and provides private equity investment opportunities to investors. The company was founded by Sean F. Lee in April 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

