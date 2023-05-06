CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Trading Down 10.2%

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) fell 10.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.62 and last traded at $6.63. 87,026 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 209,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.38.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMPO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Compass Point initiated coverage on CompoSecure in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.85.

CompoSecure ( NASDAQ:CMPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $93.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.37 million. Research analysts predict that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Dixon R. Jr. Doll sold 26,698 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $164,192.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,284,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,902,214.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CompoSecure news, major shareholder Dixon R. Jr. Doll sold 26,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $164,192.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,284,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,902,214.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dixon R. Jr. Doll sold 19,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $122,623.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,325,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,221,119.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 812,904 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,991 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleichroeder LP grew its stake in CompoSecure by 23.9% in the third quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 2,933,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,696,000 after purchasing an additional 566,355 shares in the last quarter. Tikvah Management LLC grew its stake in CompoSecure by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 1,039,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 135,421 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in CompoSecure by 485.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 135,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 76,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

