Concordium Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $53.65 Million (CCD)

Concordium (CCD) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. One Concordium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Concordium has a market capitalization of $53.65 million and $544,292.81 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Concordium has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Concordium Profile

Concordium’s genesis date was June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,568,824,325 coins and its circulating supply is 6,836,607,809 coins. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Concordium is www.concordium.com. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/concordium.

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.

The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

Concordium Coin Trading

