Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Confluent in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Confluent from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Confluent from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.53.

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent Trading Down 2.3 %

CFLT opened at $22.66 on Friday. Confluent has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $34.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.03.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

In other news, CFO Steffan Tomlinson sold 33,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $829,475.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,431.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Confluent news, insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $1,280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,474,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Steffan Tomlinson sold 33,126 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $829,475.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,431.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 842,576 shares of company stock worth $21,492,871 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 311.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.