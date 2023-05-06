Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.20)-$(0.14) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.26). The company issued revenue guidance of $760-765 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $761.83 million. Confluent also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.20–$0.14 EPS.

Confluent Stock Performance

Shares of CFLT stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,449,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,205. Confluent has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.04 and a 200-day moving average of $23.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CFLT shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Confluent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. FBN Securities started coverage on Confluent in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Confluent from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.53.

Insider Transactions at Confluent

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $134,328.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 460,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,401,386.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Steffan Tomlinson sold 33,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $829,475.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,431.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $134,328.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 460,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,401,386.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 842,576 shares of company stock worth $21,492,871 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 1.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Confluent by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Confluent by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 40.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

