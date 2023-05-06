Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.08)-$(0.06) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.10). The company issued revenue guidance of $181-183 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $181.33 million. Confluent also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.20–$0.14 EPS.
Confluent Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of CFLT stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.66. 5,449,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,205. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.03. Confluent has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CFLT shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Confluent from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Confluent currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.53.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Confluent by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.
About Confluent
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.
