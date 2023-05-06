Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Issues Earnings Results

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $324.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.10 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS.

Shares of ROAD traded up $3.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.86. 257,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,897. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 81.94, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.54. Construction Partners has a one year low of $18.89 and a one year high of $32.98.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROAD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,655,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,511,000 after acquiring an additional 500,697 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 19.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,029,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,141,000 after buying an additional 336,161 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 784.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 181,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 160,704 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 19.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 694,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,176,000 after buying an additional 112,673 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 31.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 317,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after buying an additional 76,097 shares during the period. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Construction Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Construction Partners in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Construction Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. The firm is also involved in the provision of products and services to both public and private infrastructure projects, with an emphasis on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

