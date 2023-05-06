Contrasting Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) & Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU)

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) and Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fresnillo and Centerra Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresnillo $2.43 billion 2.83 $271.90 million N/A N/A Centerra Gold $850.19 million 1.76 -$77.21 million ($0.45) -15.24

Fresnillo has higher revenue and earnings than Centerra Gold.

Volatility & Risk

Dividends

Fresnillo has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centerra Gold has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Fresnillo pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Centerra Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Centerra Gold pays out -46.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.6% of Centerra Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Centerra Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fresnillo and Centerra Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresnillo 1 4 0 0 1.80 Centerra Gold 0 1 1 0 2.50

Centerra Gold has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 38.48%. Given Centerra Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Centerra Gold is more favorable than Fresnillo.

Profitability

This table compares Fresnillo and Centerra Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresnillo N/A N/A N/A Centerra Gold -9.08% -0.47% -0.37%

Summary

Centerra Gold beats Fresnillo on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienaga, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julian. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine. The Cienega segment includes San Ramón satellite mine which are both located in the state of Durango, an underground gold mine. The Herradura, and Noche Buena segments are located in the state of Sonora, a surface gold mine. The San Julian segment operates on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states, an underground silver-gold mine. The company was founded on August 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc. engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

