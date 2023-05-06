Contrasting QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) and Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC)

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) and Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for QuinStreet and Live Current Media, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuinStreet 0 3 1 0 2.25 Live Current Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

QuinStreet presently has a consensus target price of $16.75, suggesting a potential upside of 106.92%. Given QuinStreet’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe QuinStreet is more favorable than Live Current Media.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

89.9% of QuinStreet shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of QuinStreet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.3% of Live Current Media shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

QuinStreet has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Live Current Media has a beta of -0.91, indicating that its share price is 191% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares QuinStreet and Live Current Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuinStreet -3.00% -6.33% -4.42% Live Current Media N/A -511.28% -289.67%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares QuinStreet and Live Current Media’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuinStreet $574.80 million 0.76 -$5.25 million ($0.33) -24.53 Live Current Media $490,000.00 7.65 -$15.73 million ($0.04) -0.58

QuinStreet has higher revenue and earnings than Live Current Media. QuinStreet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Live Current Media, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

QuinStreet beats Live Current Media on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuinStreet

(Get Rating)

QuinStreet, Inc. engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

About Live Current Media

(Get Rating)

Live Current Media, Inc. is a digital technology company, which is involved in the entertainment industry. The firm develops and commercializes its portfolio of domain names. The company was founded on October 10, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.