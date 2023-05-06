Contrasting QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) and Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC)

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) and Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for QuinStreet and Live Current Media, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|QuinStreet
|0
|3
|1
|0
|2.25
|Live Current Media
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
QuinStreet presently has a consensus target price of $16.75, suggesting a potential upside of 106.92%. Given QuinStreet’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe QuinStreet is more favorable than Live Current Media.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Volatility and Risk
QuinStreet has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Live Current Media has a beta of -0.91, indicating that its share price is 191% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares QuinStreet and Live Current Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|QuinStreet
|-3.00%
|-6.33%
|-4.42%
|Live Current Media
|N/A
|-511.28%
|-289.67%
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares QuinStreet and Live Current Media’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|QuinStreet
|$574.80 million
|0.76
|-$5.25 million
|($0.33)
|-24.53
|Live Current Media
|$490,000.00
|7.65
|-$15.73 million
|($0.04)
|-0.58
QuinStreet has higher revenue and earnings than Live Current Media. QuinStreet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Live Current Media, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Summary
QuinStreet beats Live Current Media on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.
About QuinStreet
QuinStreet, Inc. engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.
About Live Current Media
Live Current Media, Inc. is a digital technology company, which is involved in the entertainment industry. The firm develops and commercializes its portfolio of domain names. The company was founded on October 10, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
