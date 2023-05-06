Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Issues Earnings Results

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $105.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.91 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Corcept Therapeutics updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CORT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.07. The company had a trading volume of 553,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,781. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.19 and a 1-year high of $30.14. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.72 and a 200-day moving average of $23.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 116,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $458,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,346,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 280,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.29.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

