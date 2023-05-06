Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CLB. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Core Laboratories from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America cut Core Laboratories from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Core Laboratories Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CLB opened at $21.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.37 and a 200 day moving average of $21.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $31.42. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.67.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $127.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

Institutional Trading of Core Laboratories

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $5,037,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in Core Laboratories by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 139,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 45,282 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $4,840,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the Reservoir Description segment and Production Enhancement segment. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

