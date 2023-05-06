Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) President Bradford A. Cowles Sells 5,399 Shares

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) President Bradford A. Cowles sold 5,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $140,913.90. Following the sale, the president now owns 14,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,121.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Core & Main Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Core & Main stock opened at $26.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average of $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.83. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $27.26.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNM. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Core & Main from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Core & Main from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Core & Main from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Core & Main by 2.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Core & Main by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Core & Main by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Core & Main by 4.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Core & Main by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

