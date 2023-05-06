Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,441 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Corning were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,986,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,785,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,544 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,945,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,623,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,774 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Corning by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,902,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $925,804,000 after acquiring an additional 622,258 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Corning by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,331,685 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $270,858,000 after acquiring an additional 62,417 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,327,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $270,672,000 after buying an additional 299,852 shares during the period. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $722,890.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,492.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $722,890.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,492.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,033. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $31.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $37.73. The company has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.89.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Featured Articles

