Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target Lowered to $76.00 at Mizuho

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Corteva in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Corteva from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, OTR Global lowered Corteva to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.31.

Corteva stock opened at $58.25 on Friday. Corteva has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.05.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,646,400.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

