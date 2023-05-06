Cosmos Price Down 7.3% Over Last Week (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion and $72.23 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $10.84 or 0.00037807 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00057702 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00019499 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000237 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00006144 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

