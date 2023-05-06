Cosmos Price Reaches $11.05 (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 6th. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $11.05 or 0.00037742 BTC on popular exchanges. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion and $78.34 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00058056 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00019655 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00006189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

