Cozad Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,101 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1,103.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $4,564,480.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,838,843.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $4,564,480.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,838,843.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,001 shares of company stock worth $7,213,309 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $92.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.30 and a 12-month high of $105.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.25.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 73.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $82.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.19.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

