Cozad Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,100 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 83.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,797 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 387,468 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,572,000 after acquiring an additional 217,390 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,176 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 18,984 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,353 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $63.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.36. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $50.92 and a one year high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 9.8%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RIO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($71.84) to GBX 5,790 ($72.34) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($66.34) to GBX 5,380 ($67.22) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($72.46) to GBX 6,200 ($77.46) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,790.00.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Recommended Stories

