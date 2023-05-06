Cozad Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $1,399,117.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:CL opened at $80.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.49. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.54.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

