Cozad Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 65,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Allstate by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 342,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,408,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $115.73 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $103.20 and a one year high of $142.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is -40.14%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALL. StockNews.com started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. William Blair raised shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.15.

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

