Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $296,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $623,999,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,970,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,590,000 after buying an additional 382,535 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,721,000 after buying an additional 193,570 shares during the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,924,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1,422.7% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 129,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,526,000 after purchasing an additional 120,760 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

MGK stock opened at $208.60 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $165.89 and a 12 month high of $218.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.64 and a 200-day moving average of $188.17.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.