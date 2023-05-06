Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases 938 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 4.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $534,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $27.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.09. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $38.60.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

