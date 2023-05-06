Cozad Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Moody’s by 137.1% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,308,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,094,000 after purchasing an additional 756,663 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,148,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,385,000 after acquiring an additional 249,312 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 243.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,891,000 after acquiring an additional 224,279 shares in the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,430,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,495,000. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James cut Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.00.

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCO opened at $304.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $298.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.80. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $335.91. The company has a market cap of $55.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,344,005.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total value of $570,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,344,005.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,701 shares of company stock worth $7,046,117 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.