Cozad Asset Management Inc. Takes $531,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,853,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 252.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 220,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after buying an additional 157,851 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,126,000. Brightworth grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 3,260,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,022,000 after buying an additional 130,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,156,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,673,000 after buying an additional 115,095 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $63.48 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $49.42 and a 52-week high of $63.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.59 and a 200-day moving average of $61.76.
The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
