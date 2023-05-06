Cozad Asset Management Inc. Takes $531,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,853,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 252.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 220,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after buying an additional 157,851 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,126,000. Brightworth grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 3,260,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,022,000 after buying an additional 130,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,156,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,673,000 after buying an additional 115,095 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $63.48 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $49.42 and a 52-week high of $63.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.59 and a 200-day moving average of $61.76.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

