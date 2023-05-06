Craig Hallum Boosts Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Price Target to $50.00

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Craig Hallum from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

TDC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Teradata from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Teradata from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.44.

Teradata Stock Performance

TDC opened at $44.55 on Friday. Teradata has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $45.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.96.

Insider Activity at Teradata

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Teradata had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 24.80%. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $995,032.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,954,321.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Teradata news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $995,032.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,954,321.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is a cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving data challenges at scale. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APJ. The company was founded on July 13, 1979, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

