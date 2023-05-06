Craig Hallum Raises Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Price Target to $20.00

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Craig Hallum from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IAS. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Integral Ad Science from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

Integral Ad Science Price Performance

NASDAQ IAS opened at $16.60 on Friday. Integral Ad Science has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $17.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.46 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $117.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.74 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Integral Ad Science news, insider Tom Sharma sold 13,243 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $185,402.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Integral Ad Science news, insider Tom Sharma sold 13,243 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $185,402.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Oleg Bershadsky sold 100,650 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $1,359,781.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,288 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 286.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 88,390 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 74.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 37,393 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 185.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 12,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 112.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares during the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

