Craig Hallum Raises Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Price Target to $20.00

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Craig Hallum from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IAS. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Integral Ad Science from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.00.
Integral Ad Science Price Performance
NASDAQ IAS opened at $16.60 on Friday. Integral Ad Science has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $17.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.46 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Integral Ad Science news, insider Tom Sharma sold 13,243 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $185,402.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Integral Ad Science news, insider Tom Sharma sold 13,243 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $185,402.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Oleg Bershadsky sold 100,650 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $1,359,781.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,288 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Integral Ad Science
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 286.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 88,390 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 74.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 37,393 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 185.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 12,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 112.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares during the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Integral Ad Science
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Integral Ad Science (IAS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.