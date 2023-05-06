Crane (NYSE:CR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CR. UBS Group cut their target price on Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crane in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Crane in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CR opened at $71.73 on Friday. Crane has a 12-month low of $67.28 and a 12-month high of $83.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.96 and its 200 day moving average is $102.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $983,544.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,399.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $5,923,150.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,017,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Crane by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Crane by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

