Cranswick (LON:CWK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,070.64

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,070.64 ($38.36) and traded as high as GBX 3,238 ($40.45). Cranswick shares last traded at GBX 3,234 ($40.40), with a volume of 87,837 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of £1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 1,725.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,051 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,073.89.

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, gourmet pastries, and ingredients, as well as cheeses and pasta.

