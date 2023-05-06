CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Trading 2.7% Higher

Shares of CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Get Rating) traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.93 and last traded at $2.90. 2,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 5,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

CreditRiskMonitor.com Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.09 million, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.18.

CreditRiskMonitor.com Company Profile

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive commercial credit reports covering both public and private companies worldwide. It features detailed analysis of financial statements, including ratio analysis and trend reports, and peer analyses. The company was founded in February 1977 and is headquartered in Valley Cottage, NY.

