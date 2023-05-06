Crewe Advisors LLC Buys 3,020 Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Rating) by 372.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 1,656.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 472.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 351,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 290,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SOXL opened at $14.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $26.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.38.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

