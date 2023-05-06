Crewe Advisors LLC Has $29,000 Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Crewe Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 227.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 139,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,726,000 after buying an additional 96,513 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 109,637 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,970,000 after purchasing an additional 17,485 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 0.9 %

ZBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $137.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 64.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $149.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.22.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 44.86%.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.