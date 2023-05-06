Crewe Advisors LLC Has $54,000 Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Dover by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 6.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,055,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $5,009,739.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,583,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dover Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.31.

DOV opened at $144.51 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $114.49 and a 12 month high of $160.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. Dover’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

See Also

