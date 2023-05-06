Crewe Advisors LLC Has $66,000 Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Crewe Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,147,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,461 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,880 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.70.

Illumina Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $199.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $283.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.55.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at $573,491.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,992.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,484.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,815 shares of company stock worth $1,974,496 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

