Crewe Advisors LLC Purchases 75 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.9% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 3.4 %

PH stock opened at $333.30 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $364.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $328.90 and its 200 day moving average is $314.82. The company has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 54.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on PH shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.08.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total value of $151,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at $80,761,791.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.