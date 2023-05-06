Crewe Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Crewe Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lam Research Stock Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $508.10.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $529.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $503.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $470.86. The stock has a market cap of $71.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $548.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. Lam Research’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.21%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading

