Crewe Advisors LLC Reduces Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Crewe Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Bode LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.64.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $365.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $298.69 and a 1 year high of $401.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $353.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.97.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.15 EPS. Analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 25.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.88%.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.