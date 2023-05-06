Crewe Advisors LLC Sells 174 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Crewe Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EL. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE EL opened at $203.54 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.47 and a 1-year high of $284.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $242.37 and a 200-day moving average of $241.07. The firm has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a PE ratio of 67.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $315.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.21.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.