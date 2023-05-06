Crewe Advisors LLC Sells 55 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Crewe Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 78.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total transaction of $473,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,056.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,024 shares of company stock valued at $28,562,554. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock opened at $644.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $662.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $693.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.52 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $756.45.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

