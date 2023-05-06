Crewe Advisors LLC Sells 69 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Crewe Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,303,042,000 after purchasing an additional 60,794 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,810,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,817,000 after acquiring an additional 107,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $733,197,000 after acquiring an additional 206,636 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,764,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $523,474,000 after acquiring an additional 38,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,299,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $385,376,000 after acquiring an additional 50,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $430.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $391.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen cut shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.43.

EPAM opened at $242.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.56. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $239.41 and a twelve month high of $462.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $287.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.16.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 21.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

