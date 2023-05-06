Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $622.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.09 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.57% and a net margin of 5.90%. Cross Country Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Cross Country Healthcare updated its Q2 guidance to $0.55-0.65 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.55-$0.65 EPS.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of CCRN stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.94 million, a PE ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.98. Cross Country Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCRN. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CCRN. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark dropped their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing segments. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

