Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $622.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.09 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.57% and a net margin of 5.90%. Cross Country Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Cross Country Healthcare updated its Q2 guidance to $0.55-0.65 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.55-$0.65 EPS.
Cross Country Healthcare Stock Up 4.6 %
Shares of CCRN stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.94 million, a PE ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.98. Cross Country Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCRN. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing segments. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.
