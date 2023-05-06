Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.55-0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $530-540 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $554.60 million. Cross Country Healthcare also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.55-$0.65 EPS.

Cross Country Healthcare Price Performance

NASDAQ:CCRN traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.50. 1,054,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,621. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.94 million, a PE ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.98. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $622.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.09 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.57% and a net margin of 5.90%. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cross Country Healthcare

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CCRN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 734.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing segments. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

Further Reading

