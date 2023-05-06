Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,300,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 1.08% of Crown worth $106,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,471,641,000 after purchasing an additional 143,049 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,239,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,527,000 after buying an additional 43,471 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Crown by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 3,154,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,627,000 after buying an additional 684,077 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown by 5,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,115,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,476,000 after buying an additional 3,063,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Crown by 13,132.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,326,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,251,000 after buying an additional 2,308,801 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Crown from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Crown from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $85.73 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.00 and a 52-week high of $110.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.93.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

