CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.35-$3.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13-$1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded CSG Systems International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on CSG Systems International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGS traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,271. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.12. CSG Systems International has a fifty-two week low of $48.59 and a fifty-two week high of $66.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.66.

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $269.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.05 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 26.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGS. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 9,016 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the 3rd quarter valued at $553,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 208.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CSG Systems International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 497,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International, Inc is a purpose-driven, SaaS platform company, which engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It focuses on revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions providers. The company was founded on October 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

